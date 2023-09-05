A Blazing Fireball Lights Up the Mid-Atlantic Region

A dazzling fireball streaked through the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States on Sunday night, captivating hundreds of eyewitnesses who reported the sighting to the American Meteor Society. The meteor first became visible around 9:20 p.m. local time, approximately 47 miles above the town of Forest Hill in Maryland. Travelling northwest at a speed of 36,000 miles per hour, the fireball eventually disintegrated 22 miles above Gnatstown, Pennsylvania.

During its journey, the meteor achieved a brightness equal to that of a quarter Moon, leaving people in awe as they captured the event on their phones. Numerous reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society, with many witnesses describing it as the most impressive fireball they had ever seen.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the fireball, showcasing its vibrant greenish glow and trailing tail. The videos were shared by people who were truly mesmerized by the spectacle. Fireballs, which are larger and brighter than regular meteors, are easily visible from the ground. They often leave a lasting impression on those who witness them.

Fireballs are caused by objects that are not usually large enough to survive passage through the Earth’s atmosphere. However, fragments, known as meteorites, can sometimes be recovered on the ground. Based on the data, NASA suggests that the meteor in this instance was a small fragment, roughly 6 inches in diameter, originating from the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

The event serves as a reminder of the stunning wonders that exist beyond our atmosphere. It also highlights the power of social media to connect people and allow them to share awe-inspiring moments with one another.

Definitions:

– Fireball: A meteor that is larger and brighter than regular meteors, easily visible from the ground.

– Meteorites: Fragments of meteors that survive passage through the Earth’s atmosphere and can be recovered on the ground.

Source: Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY