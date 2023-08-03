CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Antares Successfully Launches Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft to International Space Station

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Antares Successfully Launches Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft to International Space Station

Antares’ final mission was a 100 percent success as the rocket sent the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. The launch took place on time at 8:31 p.m. ET from Launch Pad 0 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island in Virginia. Cygnus is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on August 4th and will be berthed to the station at 5:55 a.m. ET.

Since the first Cygnus mission, each spacecraft has been named, and for this mission, it was named the S.S. Laurel Clark, in honor of the late NASA astronaut who flew on the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia mission. Following orbital insertion, the Cygnus spacecraft successfully unfurled its two solar arrays, which will provide power for the journey to the Space Station. During the NG-18 mission, one of the solar arrays failed to deploy due to debris lodged in the separation mechanics during stage separation.

Similar to how older SpaceX Dragon cargo capsules were berthed to the ISS, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg will use the Canadarm2 to grapple Cygnus and attach it to the Space Station. The crew aboard the ISS will then begin unloading supplies and conducting experiments from the spacecraft.

Among the supplies and experiments on board are the Exploration PWD system, which features advancements in water sterilization and the ability to dispense hot water. The Neuronix experiment will test gene therapy and the formation of three-dimensional neuronal cell cultures in microgravity. Astrobee, a free-flying robot, will also assist astronauts with daily activities. Cygnus will depart the ISS in October, carrying trash and conducting the final Spacecraft Fire Experiment-VI, which tests flammability under different oxygen levels and demonstrates fire detection and cleanup capabilities.

The next three Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, while Northrop Grumman and Firefly Aerospace continue to develop the Antares 330 rocket, set to launch no earlier than 2025.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Binary System Discovered with Two Stars Close Enough to Fit Inside the Sun

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

JWST’s Discovery of Black Holes in the Universe

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Factors Determining the Diversity of Herbivorous Insects

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

New Study Reveals Benefits of Daily Exercise

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Revolutionary Impact of Blockchain on Royalty Tracking Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Harnessing the Power of Big Data: An Insight into Vehicle Analytics

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

The Game Informer Show: Reviewing Baldur’s Gate 3 and Previewing Palia

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments