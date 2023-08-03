Antares Successfully Launches Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft to International Space Station

Antares’ final mission was a 100 percent success as the rocket sent the Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. The launch took place on time at 8:31 p.m. ET from Launch Pad 0 at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island in Virginia. Cygnus is scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station on August 4th and will be berthed to the station at 5:55 a.m. ET.

Since the first Cygnus mission, each spacecraft has been named, and for this mission, it was named the S.S. Laurel Clark, in honor of the late NASA astronaut who flew on the STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia mission. Following orbital insertion, the Cygnus spacecraft successfully unfurled its two solar arrays, which will provide power for the journey to the Space Station. During the NG-18 mission, one of the solar arrays failed to deploy due to debris lodged in the separation mechanics during stage separation.

Similar to how older SpaceX Dragon cargo capsules were berthed to the ISS, NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg will use the Canadarm2 to grapple Cygnus and attach it to the Space Station. The crew aboard the ISS will then begin unloading supplies and conducting experiments from the spacecraft.

Among the supplies and experiments on board are the Exploration PWD system, which features advancements in water sterilization and the ability to dispense hot water. The Neuronix experiment will test gene therapy and the formation of three-dimensional neuronal cell cultures in microgravity. Astrobee, a free-flying robot, will also assist astronauts with daily activities. Cygnus will depart the ISS in October, carrying trash and conducting the final Spacecraft Fire Experiment-VI, which tests flammability under different oxygen levels and demonstrates fire detection and cleanup capabilities.

The next three Cygnus spacecraft will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9, while Northrop Grumman and Firefly Aerospace continue to develop the Antares 330 rocket, set to launch no earlier than 2025.