CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 8, 2023
Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

Aeolus, ESA’s wind-profiling satellite, was in orbit around Earth for nearly five years before it entered its final phase as space debris. The satellite had completed its mission and was brought back to Earth in a controlled reentry process that reduced the risk of debris and potential collisions with other satellites.

International regulations on space debris mitigation require satellites to be brought back to Earth within 25 years once their mission is complete. Aeolus’s return was expedited by harnessing Earth’s atmosphere, which helped bring it back faster.

During the assisted reentry of Aeolus, the risk of falling debris was reduced by a factor of 150, and the time it spent uncontrolled in orbit was shortened by a few weeks. These measures were taken to limit the risk of collision with other satellites in space.

Aeolus became debris on July 28, 2023, after the final command was executed, rendering the satellite no longer controllable. The Flight Control Team passivated the satellite and handed it over to ESA’s Space Debris Office for tracking its final descent.

Using the Tracking and Imaging Radar (TIRA) at Fraunhofer FHR in Germany, Aeolus was tracked as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere. It reentered over Antarctica and ultimately disintegrated, far away from populated areas.

The mission teams were able to observe Aeolus during its final moments, witnessing it become a fireball in the atmosphere before its eventual breakup. This remarkable example of sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations demonstrates the commitment to ensuring the safe disposal of satellites and mitigating the risks of space debris.

Overall, Aeolus’s legacy lives on, paving the way for future wind-profiling missions and responsible space exploration.

Sources:
– ESA: https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aeolus/Aeolus_winding_down
– Fraunhofer FHR: https://www.fhr.fraunhofer.de/en/press-media/press-releases/2023/Aeolus-Images.html

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

India’s Moon Rover Detects Possible Moonquake

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

NASA’s Lack of Transparency on Costs of Space Launch System Rocket Program

Sep 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Spot the Starlink: Satellites Mistaken for UFOs Visible Over Houston

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Zoom Meets with Regulators to Raise Concerns about Microsoft’s Anti-Competitive Behavior

Sep 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Aeolus: From Wind-Profiling Satellite to Space Debris

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Ed Boon Reveals Jean-Claude Van Damme Skin for Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Impact of LED Retrofitting on Global Business Strategies

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments