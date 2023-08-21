Saturn’s Megastorms Leave Deep Atmospheric Scars

A recent study led by Cheng Li of the University of Michigan has discovered that Saturn, like Jupiter, also experiences persistent megastorms. These powerful storms can last for a century and leave lasting atmospheric scars that endure far beyond the storm itself.

By analyzing radio waves emitted by the planet, Li and his team of astronomers have identified long-lasting signatures of giant storms on Saturn, including equatorial storms that occurred hundreds of years ago. This insight into Saturn’s dynamics provides valuable information for understanding the cause of these peculiar megastorms, which occur every few decades.

Saturn appears relatively bland and beige when viewed in purely optical wavelengths. However, in radio light, vividly contrasting atmospheric bands encircle the entire planet. The presence of ammonia in Saturn’s upper cloud layer blocks radio light, allowing astronomers to map its distribution and study the planet’s atmosphere.

Using the National Radio Astronomy Observatory’s Very Large Array, Li and his colleagues conducted detailed radio observations of Saturn. These observations revealed that ammonia dominates the upper layer of Saturn’s atmosphere. However, the team made a curious discovery – the presence of anomalous ammonia concentrations 100 to 200 kilometers deep in the atmosphere, sandwiched between two layers relatively free of ammonia.

The team’s analysis suggests that the megastorms occurring every 28 to 30 years on Saturn cause ammonia to precipitate deeper into the atmosphere, where it eventually evaporates and is transported back to the cloud tops. These deep concentrations of ammonia serve as records of ancient megastorms that can persist for hundreds of years.

The researchers were able to trace anomalies associated with all six of the megastorms recorded on Saturn since 1876. They also identified an anomaly that they believe harks back to an even older megastorm.

These findings highlight the differences between Saturn and Jupiter, challenging the assumption that events on the gas giants are similar. On Jupiter, temperature anomalies are linked to alternating bands of dark and light clouds, while on Saturn, storms play a dominant role. This distinction offers clues about the varied evolution of gas giant exoplanets.

Looking ahead, scientists predict that the next megastorm on Saturn will occur in 10 or 20 years. The anticipation is high for the valuable insights this storm could provide.

