Science

Fiber-Infused Ink Enables 3D-Printed Heart Muscle to Beat

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Creating complex tissues and organs through 3D printing has been a challenge due to the need for specialized cells to be oriented and attached to each other and scaffolding. However, researchers have made a breakthrough in 3D printing heart muscle that can contract like a human heart’s ventricle.

The key to this technique is a hydrogel infused with gelatin fibers. Using a Rotary Jet-Spinning technology developed in 2016, researchers produced a sheet of spun fibers that were then cut into micrometer-sized fibers and dispersed into the hydrogel. By considering the alignment of the fibers, the desired structure was 3D printed, resulting in the cardiomyocytes (cells responsible for carrying the contractile signal in the heart muscle) aligning along the laid-out fiber pattern. This led to the creation of a cardiac muscle capable of organized contraction.

This research builds on years of investigation into 3D printing cardiac tissue. In a 2021 paper, Zihan Wang and colleagues highlighted the remaining challenges in this field, as well as the immense opportunities it presents. While the potential for entire heart replacements through therapeutic cloning using the patient’s own cells is on the horizon, more immediate applications involve replacing damaged cardiac muscle and other large structures of the heart.

This advancement in 3D printing heart muscle brings us one step closer to developing functional organs and tissues. It holds promise for treating heart conditions and creating personalized solutions for patients in need of cardiac muscle repair.

