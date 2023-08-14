Scientists at Fermilab Discover Evidence of New Physics in Muon g-2 Experiment

Scientists at Fermilab have announced that their Muon g-2 experiment has provided continued evidence of new physics that cannot be explained by the Standard Model. The Standard Model is a framework used by physicists to understand the universe, and its predictions have mostly held up under experimentation.

However, there are observations that the Standard Model fails to explain, such as the increased expansion of the universe attributed to dark matter and dark energy. The Muon g-2 experiment aims to accelerate muons, which are particles with negative charges and spin, in a large magnet. By studying how fast these muons gyrate, or their “g-factor,” scientists can gain insights into fundamental forces.

According to the Standard Model, the g-factor of muons should be 2. However, the latest results from the Muon g-2 experiment show that muons have anomalous g-factors slightly less than 2. This discrepancy suggests the presence of a new fundamental force that is yet to be discovered.

The new findings include data not only from the 2021 results but also from experiments conducted in 2018, 2019, and 2020. With four times the amount of data, the evidence pointing to a new force of nature has become even stronger. Scientists speculate that muons may interact with a short-lived quantum foam, causing them to gyrate differently. Understanding the exact value of the g-factor could potentially lead to the discovery of particles responsible for this interaction.

The latest results are highly precise, with an error of 0.20 parts per million. This increased precision brings scientists closer to the point where theory and reality may come into conflict, potentially requiring a reassessment of the Standard Model. Further analysis of the data is still ongoing, and more discoveries may be unveiled in the coming years.