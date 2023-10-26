Exploring the Impact of Intense X-ray Pulses on Material Structures

For over a century, physicists have relied on X-ray scattering to investigate the intricate structures of various materials. In recent times, X-ray free-electron lasers (XFELs) have become a popular choice due to their ability to emit intense femtosecond pulses. However, the question arises: how do these powerful pulses affect the very structures they aim to study?

A group of international researchers sought to shed light on this topic by conducting an experiment using a femtosecond XFEL focused on a silicon nanocrystal sample. Their findings, published in Physical Review Letters, revealed a significant decrease in X-ray diffraction intensity when the beam intensity surpassed a specific threshold. Through simulations, they were able to uncover the initial few femtoseconds of the light-matter interaction, which caused the atoms within the material to become scrambled.

Previously, studies on material-pulse interactions within this intensity range primarily focused on materials in the gas phase. To address this gap, the scientists carried out their experiment at the SACLA facility in Japan, irradiating 10-μm-thick silicon samples with two different beam intensities: 2.1 × 1016 W/cm2 and 4.6 × 1019 W/cm2. Intriguingly, they observed that the diffraction images produced at higher beam intensities were up to 50% dimmer than expected.

Author Beata Ziaja-Motyka from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences emphasized that although it is intuitive to assume that higher photon counts would result in clearer diffraction images, there exists a threshold – approximately tens of trillions of watts per square centimeter – beyond which the diffraction signal weakens.

To unravel this paradox, the research team turned to simulations and discovered that the high-energy photons (11.5-keV) from the intense pulses not only expelled valence electrons but also electrons from deeper shells closer to the atomic nucleus. These deep-shell holes essentially impact the “atomic scattering factors” that play a role in determining diffraction results. Notably, all this ionization occurs within the first 6 femtoseconds of the light-matter interaction.

Moving forward, the team hopes that their work will pave the way for new applications of high-intensity XFEL radiation, such as the development of innovative optical devices for pulse-shortening in the X-ray regime. Furthermore, understanding how different atoms respond to ultrafast X-ray pulses could enhance the accuracy of reconstructing 3D atomic structures from recorded diffraction images.

