India Successfully Inserts Chandrayaan-3 into Lunar Orbit

India’s third Moon mission, known as ‘Chandrayaan-3’, has achieved success as the spacecraft was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, announced ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization). This crucial maneuver was executed from an ISRO facility in Bengaluru. The spacecraft’s closest point to the Moon, called Perilune, underwent retro-burning at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) of ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network), which marked its successful insertion into the lunar orbit.

The next operation, which involves the reduction of the orbit, is scheduled to take place at 11 pm on Sunday. According to ISRO sources, there will be four additional moon-bound maneuvers to bring the satellite closer to the Moon. These maneuvers will lead to the breaking away of the landing module, comprising the lander and the rover, from the propulsion module. Following this, de-orbiting maneuvers will be carried out on the lander before the final descent onto the Moon’s surface. ISRO plans to attempt a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to showcase India’s capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft consists of a lander and rover configuration, as well as an indigenous propulsion module. The mission objectives include demonstrating safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, conducting rover roving on the Moon, and carrying out in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover are equipped with scientific payloads for experiments on the lunar surface.

ISRO has been gradually moving the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into higher orbits since its launch on July 14. On August 1, a critical slingshot maneuver successfully propelled the spacecraft towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit. The spacecraft is now on a path that will take it to the vicinity of the Moon. Throughout the mission, ISRO aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for future inter-planetary missions.

