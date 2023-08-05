CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

India Successfully Inserts Chandrayaan-3 into Lunar Orbit

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
India Successfully Inserts Chandrayaan-3 into Lunar Orbit

India’s third Moon mission, known as ‘Chandrayaan-3’, has achieved success as the spacecraft was successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, announced ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization). This crucial maneuver was executed from an ISRO facility in Bengaluru. The spacecraft’s closest point to the Moon, called Perilune, underwent retro-burning at the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) of ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network), which marked its successful insertion into the lunar orbit.

The next operation, which involves the reduction of the orbit, is scheduled to take place at 11 pm on Sunday. According to ISRO sources, there will be four additional moon-bound maneuvers to bring the satellite closer to the Moon. These maneuvers will lead to the breaking away of the landing module, comprising the lander and the rover, from the propulsion module. Following this, de-orbiting maneuvers will be carried out on the lander before the final descent onto the Moon’s surface. ISRO plans to attempt a soft landing on the Moon on August 23.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to showcase India’s capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The spacecraft consists of a lander and rover configuration, as well as an indigenous propulsion module. The mission objectives include demonstrating safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, conducting rover roving on the Moon, and carrying out in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover are equipped with scientific payloads for experiments on the lunar surface.

ISRO has been gradually moving the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into higher orbits since its launch on July 14. On August 1, a critical slingshot maneuver successfully propelled the spacecraft towards the Moon from Earth’s orbit. The spacecraft is now on a path that will take it to the vicinity of the Moon. Throughout the mission, ISRO aims to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for future inter-planetary missions.

Please note that the rewritten article has 250 words, but it doesn’t mention the demonstrated end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface and the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Fluctuating Atmosphere: AU Microscopii b Struggles to Hold on to Its Atmosphere

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Science

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus Spacecraft Delivers Cargo to the International Space Station

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

The Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Celestial Event

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Impact of Artificial Intelligence on a Student’s Financial Situation

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Astra Space Faces Layoffs and Resource Reallocation Due to Financial Challenges

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Samsung Rumored to Release Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Save on Amazon’s Kindle and Google’s Chromecast

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments