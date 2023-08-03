Factors Determining the Diversity of Herbivorous Insects

Researchers from the Hessian State Museum Darmstadt and the Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center Frankfurt have discovered the factors that contribute to the vast diversity of herbivorous insects. Their study, published in the journal PNAS, reveals that the evolution of herbivorous insect diversity over the past 60 million years is primarily influenced by the shared use of food plants. The researchers analyzed feeding traces left by arthropods on over 45,000 fossilized leaves to arrive at their findings.

Herbivorous insects are the most diverse group of multicellular organisms on Earth, with a wide range of mouthparts and feeding modes. Caterpillars and beetles chew on leaves, bugs and aphids pierce plants to access sap, while other insects stimulate plant growth to form protective galls. By examining feeding traces on fossil leaves, the researchers were able to identify the factors contributing to the immense diversity of herbivorous insects.

The team classified and examined over 47,000 fossil leaves from 436 plant species across multiple sites in Central Europe, Iceland, and Norway. They found that more than one-fifth of the leaves showed evidence of insect feeding. The data revealed that food plants were utilized by various herbivorous insects throughout geological history. Additionally, the study demonstrated that the shared use of a plant by different groups of herbivorous insects contributed significantly to their functional diversity more so than the diversity of plant species itself.

The research provides new insights into the origin of insect diversity, emphasizing the co-occurrence of specialized insect species on the same plant as the primary driver of functional diversity among herbivorous insects. The study highlights the interaction between insects and their food plants as a crucial factor in the adaptation and development of diverse mouthparts and feeding modes observed in these insects over millions of years.