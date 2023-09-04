Photonic Time Crystals Breakthrough in Near-Visible Spectrum Expands Possibilities for Light Science

A recent study published in the journal Nanophotonics has unveiled a groundbreaking discovery in the field of light science. Researchers have successfully produced photonic time crystals (PTCs) in the near-visible spectrum, pushing the limits of what was previously known about these structures that were only observed in radio waves.

What makes this achievement significant is the revelation of oscillations in the refractive index that cannot be explained by current theories. The refractive index is the ratio of the speed of electromagnetic radiation in a medium to its speed in a vacuum. By rapidly modulating the refractive index, the researchers were able to generate PTCs in the near-visible part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Photonic time crystals are materials in which the refractive index rapidly rises and falls over time. They are the temporal equivalent of photonic crystals, which exhibit periodic oscillations in the refractive index in space. PTCs have been observed at the lowest-frequency end of the electromagnetic spectrum, specifically in radio waves.

Lead author Mordechai Segev from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, along with collaborators Vladimir Shalaev and Alexandra Boltasseva from Purdue University, conducted the study. Using extremely short pulses of laser light with a wavelength of 800 nanometers, they induced rapid changes in the refractive index in transparent conductive oxide materials.

The researchers measured these changes by using a probe laser beam at a slightly longer wavelength in the near infrared range. The probe beam experienced a red and blue shift in wavelength as the material’s refractive index returned to normal.

The time it took for the refractive index changes to occur was less than 10 femtoseconds, which is within the time frame of a single electromagnetic wave cycle. This stability is a crucial element for the formation of PTCs.

The ability to sustain PTCs in the optical domain, as demonstrated in this study, is expected to have profound implications for the science of light. It could potentially lead to disruptive applications in the future, although the specific applications are yet to be fully understood.

This groundbreaking research opens up a new chapter in the study of light. The team’s findings challenge previous assumptions and create new possibilities for the manipulation and control of light. Further research is necessary to fully comprehend the mechanisms behind this phenomenon and to explore the myriad of potential applications that lie ahead.

Source:

– “Time-refraction optics with single cycle modulation” by Eran Lustig, Ohad Segal, Soham Saha, Eliyahu Bordo, Sarah N. Chowdhury, Yonatan Sharabi, Avner Fleischer, Alexandra Boltasseva, Oren Cohen, Vladimir M. Shalaev and Mordechai Segev, 31 May 2023, Nanophotonics.

– Funding: German Research Foundation.