Aeolus weather satellite reenters Earth’s atmosphere after successful controlled descent

The European Space Agency’s Aeolus weather satellite has reentered Earth’s atmosphere after engineers sent their final commands to destroy the hardware. The satellite, named after the keeper of the winds in Greek mythology, had been operational for nearly five years and used a laser to measure wind speeds around the globe for weather forecasting.

On April 30, the controllers of the mission decided to wind down its operations and save the remaining fuel for deorbiting. On July 28, the satellite was instructed to carry out its final maneuver and reenter Earth’s atmosphere. The reentry took place above Antarctica around 2100 CEST.

Due to the energy sources being turned off to lower the risk of explosions and fires during reentry, engineers were unable to communicate with the satellite directly. The European team is now awaiting confirmation of the exact location and time when the satellite or its remains splashed down.

This was the first time that the European Space Agency attempted an assisted reentry. A controlled reentry using thrusters was not possible due to a lack of fuel. The team guided the spacecraft downward in a controlled descent and relied on the atmosphere for the rest of the process.

The successful reentry of Aeolus is an important step in preventing space junk from accumulating in low Earth orbit. Defunct satellites can pose a risk of collision with active equipment, leading to the creation of more debris. By safely deorbiting satellites like Aeolus, the risk of the Kessler syndrome, where collisions in space become frequent, can be minimized.

Aeolus carried the Atmospheric Laser Doppler Instrument (ALADIN), which analyzed wind speed and direction at various altitudes using ultraviolet light and the Doppler shift of the backscattered signal. Its observations were used by several organizations for weather forecasting purposes.

Although Aeolus is no longer operational, the European Space Agency plans to launch a follow-up satellite called Aeolus-2 in the future. Efforts are also being made to design probes that can break apart more efficiently during reentry, reducing the amount of debris that returns to Earth.