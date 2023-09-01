Burrowing Bees May Be Responsible for Misinterpretation of Neanderthal Burial Rituals

A new study suggests that burrowing bees may be to blame for the misinterpretation of Neanderthal burial rituals. Researchers have long believed that the discovery of clumps of pollen from flowering plants underneath a Neanderthal burial indicated that they were buried on top of a bed of flowers, signifying a burial ritual. However, the recent study argues that the pollen may have been brought by burrowing bees and not used by the Neanderthals themselves.

The study focused on the Shanidar site in the Zagros Mountains of Iraqi Kurdistan, where several Neanderthal burials were discovered. One burial, known as Shanidar 4, was labeled the “flower burial” due to the presence of pollen from flowering plants in the soil underneath the Neanderthal. But the new study suggests that burrowing bees could have collected and deposited the pollen in clumps as they made their burrows in the soil.

The researchers reexamined the pollen evidence and found that the identified plant species actually bloom at slightly different times of the year, casting doubt on the previous interpretation of Neanderthals gathering flowers for burial rituals. They propose that the mixed clumps of pollen are more likely the result of bees collecting and depositing the pollen.

While the researchers acknowledge that the pollen and the bees cannot be directly dated, they argue that their findings provide a compelling alternative explanation for the presence of pollen underneath the Neanderthal burial. The study highlights the importance of precise sampling and systematic archiving of sediment and pollen samples for the reproducibility of research.

Although the interpretation of the “flower burial” has been called into question, the researchers emphasize that the cluster of burials at Shanidar remains significant for our understanding of Neanderthals. Further research, including analysis of woody tissue samples collected from the site, may shed more light on Neanderthal burial rituals.

