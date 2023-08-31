Debunking the Fiction: No, There Wasn’t an Explosion on the Moon

Summary:

A viral video claiming to show an asteroid impact and explosion on the surface of the Moon has been debunked as fake. The video, posted by user Diego Sinclair on YouTube, sparked questions about its authenticity. However, Sinclair himself admitted that it was edited and not a real event. While objects colliding with the Moon can produce bright flashes of light that are visible from Earth, these flashes are caused by molten rock, not combustion. The Moon’s lack of an oxygen atmosphere means that a fiery explosion like the one depicted in the video is not possible. Similar phenomena have been captured on video before, but the viral video in question is a fabrication.

The video, which gained widespread attention on social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), falsely depicted a fast-moving asteroid crashing into the Moon’s surface and creating a dramatic fireball. India Today’s fact-checking department was among the first to expose the video as CGI. Diego Sinclair’s YouTube channel contains several other videos showcasing unrealistic space phenomena.

NASA confirms that while impacts on the Moon can create bright flashes of light visible from Earth, these flashes are not caused by fire or combustion. Lunar meteors generate enough kinetic energy to leave noticeable craters, and the flashes of light come from the thermal glow of molten rock and hot vapors at the impact site.

Given that the video’s creator stated it was an edit, Snopes has rated the video as fake. Debunking such misleading content helps to promote accurate understanding of scientific phenomena.

