Asteroid Impact on the Moon Video debunked as CGI

A video that went viral in late August 2023 showing what appeared to be an asteroid impact and explosion on the surface of the moon has been confirmed to be fake. The video depicted a fast-moving “asteroid” colliding with the moon, creating a dramatic fireball. However, the video was computer generated.

The video was originally posted on YouTube by user Diego Sinclair in February 2023. Sinclair himself admitted in the comments section of the video that it was an edited video and not a real event. He wrote, “This is obviously just an edit, but explosions from impacts on the moon happen a lot.”

While it is true that objects colliding with the moon do create bright flashes of light that can be visible from Earth, these events are not caused by fire or combustion. The moon lacks oxygen, which is necessary for fire. The bright flashes of light are actually caused by molten rock and hot vapors at the impact site.

NASA explains that lunar meteors hit the moon’s surface with such kinetic energy that even a small pebble can create a crater several feet wide. The flash of light comes from the thermal glow of molten rock and hot vapors, not from combustion.

Although impact events on the moon that produce bright flashes of light are fairly common and have been captured on video multiple times, the video in question is confirmed to be fake because the creator themselves admitted to editing it.

