Reconstructing the Face of a 45,000-Year-Old Woman

In 1950, archaeologists found a skull cut in half in a Czech Republic cave. It was initially believed to belong to two different individuals. However, recent analysis of the skull’s genes revealed that it actually belonged to a single person—a woman who lived 45,000 years ago.

Scientists named her “Zlatý kůň woman,” meaning “golden horse” in Czech, as a tribute to a hill near the cave. Further study of her DNA showed that approximately three percent of her genes were from Neanderthals, suggesting that she belonged to a group of early humans who interbred with Neanderthals. Her genome holds the record as the oldest one ever sequenced from a modern human.

Despite gathering significant information about her genes, there is limited knowledge about her physical appearance. However, scientists have used facial approximation to provide insight into what she may have looked like. By using data from computed tomography (CT) scans of her skull, experts created an image of her face.

Unfortunately, like the archaeologists who discovered her remains over seventy years ago, scientists have found missing cranial parts. A large portion of the left side of her face is absent, and it appears that an animal gnawed on the skull after her death, possibly a wolf or hyena.

To fill in the missing parts, researchers referred to statistical data from a previous 2018 reconstruction of the skull and utilized CT scans of a man and a woman. The most striking features of the facial structure were its strength and solidity, particularly the lower jaw. The sturdy and robust jaw initially led archaeologists to believe that the skull belonged to a man.

The process of reconstructing the face of the 45,000-year-old woman provides valuable insights into the physical appearance of early humans and their interactions with Neanderthals.