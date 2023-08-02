Scientists Reconstruct the Face of 45,000-Year-Old Woman

An international team of researchers has approximated the face of a woman whose 45,000-year-old remains were discovered more than 70 years ago. The severed skull of the Zlatý kůň woman was found buried in a cave system in the Czech Republic in 1950. It is the oldest modern human to be genetically sequenced.

The digital face was created using data from CT scans of her reconstructed skull. The image shows a woman with dark, curled hair, light brown skin, and brown eyes set on a strong face with wide features. However, the researchers did not have access to the bones for their facial experiment since the skull is under the care of the Department of Anthropology of the National Museum in Prague.

The study authors reported that the skull is missing part of the nasal bone, part of the maxilla, the left orbit, and the left part of the frontal bone. The skull was also gnawed by an animal after her death, possibly a wolf or a hyena.

The woman’s robust jaw and large brain cavity suggest Neanderthal ancestry. The researchers had to speculate on the color of her skin, hair, and eyes since no data was provided. They created more objective and scientific images without coloring, with eyes closed, and without hair. They also created a speculative version with pigmented skin, open eyes, fur, and hair.

The team, led by Brazilian designer Cícero Moraes, used a similar technique to create a 3D approximation of King Tut’s face. The results of that study were reported earlier this year.