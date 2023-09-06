Fabricating Atomically-Precise Quantum Antidots Via Vacancy Self-Assembly

Researchers at the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made significant progress in the fabrication of atomically precise quantum antidots (QAD) using self-assembled single vacancies (SVs) in a two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) material. Quantum dots are nanostructures that confine electrons, while an antidot is a region characterized by a potential hill that repels electrons. By strategically introducing antidot patterns into carefully designed lattices, artificial structures with unique quantum properties can be created.

The NUS research team, led by Associate Professor Jiong Lu, developed a method to fabricate atomic-scale QADs with engineered quantum hole states in a three-atom-layer TMD. QADs have the potential to be used in quantum information technologies. The SVs self-assemble into a regular pattern to form the QADs, which are then analyzed using scanning tunneling microscopy and non-contact atomic force microscopy.

The researchers intentionally grew a defective platinum ditelluride (PtTe2) sample with multiple tellurium (Te) SVs. After thermal annealing, the Te SVs self-assemble into vacancy-based QADs with a single Te atom spacing, representing the minimum distance for conventional antidot lattices. Increasing the number of SVs in the QADs strengthens the repulsive potential, leading to the creation of multi-level quantum hole states with an adjustable energy gap.

One notable advantage of this fabrication method is the robustness of the quantum hole states against environmental influences. Even when the vacancies in the QADs are occupied by oxygen after exposure to air, the engineered quantum hole states remain intact due to their geometry-protected characteristics.

Assoc Prof Lu highlighted the potential applications of these QADs, including the exploration of novel quantum phenomena and the dynamics of hot electrons. Further refinement of the QADs could involve introducing spin-polarized atoms to construct magnetic QADs and antiferromagnetic Ising systems, providing valuable insights into exotic quantum phases.

The findings of this study were published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.

Source: National University of Singapore

Citation: Hanyan Fang et al, Atomically precise vacancy-assembled quantum antidots, Nature Nanotechnology (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41565-023-01495-z