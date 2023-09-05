Rare ‘Super Blue Moon’ and Chandrayaan-3 Mission Create Celestial Spectacle

On August 30, observers in Western Australia were treated to a unique celestial event as a ‘super blue Moon’ combined with interactions between ESA’s New Norcia antenna and ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander. The ‘super blue Moon’ was a rare combination of a calendar blue Moon and a supermoon. A blue Moon occurs when there are two full moons in a single calendar month, while a supermoon happens when the Moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit.

ESA’s New Norcia deep space antenna, located in Western Australia, turned its attention to the Moon as it came into view during this rare event. However, the antenna was not only interested in observing the Moon. On August 23, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully achieved a soft landing on the Moon with its Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module. This accomplishment made India the fourth nation to achieve such a landing.

ESA is providing ground station support to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, using its antennas worldwide to communicate with the spacecraft, send commands, and receive important data. The New Norcia station played a crucial role in this support. On August 30, a fortunate coincidence allowed for a rare view of this support in action. The super blue Moon was at its brightest just after sunset, and the New Norcia antenna began its latest data exchange with the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module at this time.

The Moon’s brightness and location made it visible in the live webcam aimed at the New Norcia antenna for almost the entire communication window. This rare convergence of events allowed for the capture of the ESA antenna tracking the super blue Moon and the Chandrayaan-3 Lander across the Australian sky.

As of the observation, the Chandrayaan-3 surface operations were halfway complete. However, on September 3, the rover entered sleep mode as the lunar daylight ended, rendering the solar panels unable to generate power. The survival of the lander and rover into the next lunar day would be an extraordinary occurrence.

