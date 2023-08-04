Exploring the Self-Organizing Origins of Life

Catalytic molecules can form metabolically active clusters by creating and following concentration gradients, according to a study by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS). This model predicts the self-organization of molecules involved in metabolic pathways, providing a potential mechanism for the origin of life.

One hypothesis for the origin of life suggests that interacting molecules spontaneously organize into cell-like droplets, forming the first self-replicating metabolic cycles. However, the slow clustering process proposed by this hypothesis seems incongruent with the rapid emergence of life. The researchers from MPI-DS proposed an alternative model that explains the formation of clusters and the quick onset of chemical reactions necessary for life.

The model incorporated different molecules in a simple metabolic cycle, where each species produces a chemical used by the next one. The elements considered in the model were the catalytic activity of the molecules, their ability to follow concentration gradients, and the order of the molecules in the cycle. The results showed the formation of catalytic clusters with various molecular species, and the growth of these clusters occurred exponentially fast, allowing molecules to assemble into dynamic structures quickly and in large numbers.

The number of molecule species participating in the metabolic cycle was found to play a crucial role in the structure of the formed clusters. The model presented a range of complex scenarios for self-organization and made specific predictions about functional advantages arising from odd or even numbers of participating species.

Another study by the authors revealed that self-attraction is not necessary for clustering in a small metabolic network. Instead, network effects can cause even self-repelling catalysts to aggregate. These findings demonstrate new conditions in which complex interactions can lead to self-organized structures.

Overall, these insights contribute to the understanding of how complex life originated from simple molecules, and shed light on the formation of structures by catalysts in metabolic networks.

The research paper detailing these findings is published in the journal Nature Communications.