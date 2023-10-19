Exploring the Role of Innovation Intermediaries in Shaping the Future of AI-Enabled Engineering Biology

Researchers from the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research (MIoIR) at AMBS have recently conducted a study titled “Innovation Intermediaries at the Convergence of Digital Technologies, Sustainability, and Governance: A Case Study of AI-Enabled Engineering Biology,” which examines the important role of innovation intermediaries in influencing innovative ecosystems.

The study focuses on the emerging field of AI-enabled engineering biology (AI-EB) and its implications in the digital age. This fusion of technologies raises not only scientific questions but also ethical, social, and economic concerns. To address these complex issues, the researchers engaged with various stakeholders deeply involved in the AI-EB innovation realm.

At the core of this study is the inquiry into how innovation intermediaries, key players in the innovation ecosystem, are considering societal and environmental objectives alongside economic goals. While responsible innovation guidelines encourage this balance, the findings reveal that innovation intermediaries in the field of engineering biology tend to prioritize traditional scale-up and commercialization methods.

The research is expected to have a significant impact on the development of innovation intermediaries and the management of research within the AI-EB domain. The authors argue that a holistic approach that considers both the societal and environmental implications of AI-EB, in addition to commercialization, is crucial to fully harness the potential of this emerging technology.

This study sheds light on the importance of innovation intermediaries in shaping the future of AI-enabled engineering biology. It highlights the need for a conscientious approach that balances economic, social, and environmental considerations in order to maximize the benefits of this transformative technology.

Source: Claire Holland et al, Innovation intermediaries at the convergence of digital technologies, sustainability, and governance: A case study of AI-enabled engineering biology, Technovation (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.technovation.2023.102875 (University of Manchester)