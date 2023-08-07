Scientists Develop Model Explaining Self-Organization of Molecules in Life-Like Structures

Scientists have developed a model that explains how molecules can quickly self-organize into life-like structures, challenging traditional views on the origin of life. The research also reveals that the number of molecule species involved in a metabolic cycle and the complex network effects are key in the formation of these self-organized structures.

One potential hypothesis for the emergence of life suggests that interrelating molecules can self-assemble into structures similar to cellular droplets. These molecules could establish the earliest self-replicating metabolic cycles, a feature found in all life forms. However, it was believed that these cluster formations occurred through slow and inefficient processes, which seemed incompatible with the rapid appearance of life.

Scientists from the department of Living Matter Physics at MPI-DS have proposed an alternative model that explains cluster formation and the fast onset of chemical reactions required for life. The model considers different molecules in a simple metabolic cycle, where each species produces a chemical used by the next one. The elements in the model include the catalytic activity of the molecules, their ability to follow concentration gradients, and the order of molecules in the cycle.

The new model demonstrates the exponential fast growth of catalytic clusters consisting of various molecular species. This allows molecules to assemble quickly and form dynamic structures. The number of molecule species participating in the metabolic cycle plays a crucial role in the structure of the formed clusters.

The researchers found that self-attraction is not necessary for clustering in a small metabolic network. Instead, network effects can cause even self-repelling catalysts to aggregate. These findings indicate new conditions in which complex interactions can create self-organized structures.

Overall, these new insights contribute to our understanding of how complex life may have emerged from simple molecules and highlight how catalysts involved in metabolic networks can form structures. The research was published in Nature Communications.

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-023-40241-w