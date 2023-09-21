Exploring Earth’s Mantle through Microseisms

Researchers have developed a new technique for exploring the Earth’s mantle using microseisms. Microseisms are nearly imperceptible vibrations of the Earth that can be caused by natural processes such as the constant activity of the ocean or by human activities like vehicular traffic. While they release far less energy than earthquakes, microseisms offer valuable insights into the deep-Earth structure.

In a recent study published in Geophysical Research Letters, researchers examined microseismic body waves that emerged from the ambient noise of the ocean and traveled through the mantle. Instead of using seismic interferometry, which is commonly used to study seismic noise, the researchers treated the microseisms as they would larger earthquakes. They developed a new receiver function method and analyzed the microseismic body waves as if they had spatially isolated source locations.

The researchers analyzed data from 690 seismic stations and studied 5,780 microseisms in the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as the North and South Pacific. Through their analysis, they were able to produce a three-dimensional imaging of Earth’s mantle structure. The imaging confirmed the depths of mantle discontinuities, which are changes in rock density and composition that mark the transition zone between the upper and lower mantle, at 410 and 660 kilometers below the surface.

This new technique for unpacking microseismic body waves has the potential to enhance our understanding of Earth’s enigmatic inner structure. By gaining a more thorough understanding of the mantle, scientists can further explore and study the processes that occur deep within the Earth.

Source: Eos (American Geophysical Union)

Reference: Kato, S., Nishida, K. (2023). Extraction of Mantle Discontinuities From Teleseismic Body‐Wave Microseisms. Geophysical Research Letters. DOI: 10.1029/2023GL105017