Primitive Relatives of Tyrannosaurus Rex Discovered in Morocco

Researchers have recently discovered two new dinosaur species in Morocco that are believed to be primitive relatives of the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex. These dinosaurs, part of the Abelisauridae family, had short arms relative to their bodies, horned heads, short tails, and relatively small teeth. The fossils were found in the Ouled Abdoun Basin and suggest that the region was home to various dinosaur species before the mass extinction event that occurred at the end of the Cretaceous period. This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the diversity of dinosaurs in different parts of the world during the same time period.

The findings of this study provide valuable insight into the existence of dinosaurs on the African continent. Although dinosaurs represent only a small portion of the fossils found in the region, they indicate that dinosaurs were highly diverse in North Africa compared to other areas of the world during the late Cretaceous period. The discovery of these new dinosaur species expands our understanding of dinosaur evolution and their distribution.

The Moroccan fossils also shed light on the environmental conditions in which these dinosaurs lived. The fossils were found in marine beds, suggesting that dinosaurs coexisted with marine creatures such as plesiosaurs, mosasaurs, and sharks. This finding challenges our preconceived notions of where dinosaurs could thrive, as these marine beds were not expected to yield a significant number of dinosaur fossils.

The cause of the mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs has long been debated, with one theory suggesting that an asteroid impact on the Yucatan Peninsula was the main cause. Others argue that dinosaurs were already experiencing a decline before the impact. The discovery of diverse dinosaur species in Morocco supports the theory that dinosaurs thrived in North Africa until the Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event.

This study highlights the importance of continued fossil discoveries in expanding our knowledge of dinosaurs and their evolution. It also emphasizes the need to reassess existing assumptions about dinosaur diversity and distribution during different periods of Earth’s history.

Definitions:

– Tyrannosaurus Rex: A large carnivorous dinosaur that lived in the late Cretaceous period.

– Abelisauridae: A family of large, carnivorous dinosaurs that lived during the late Cretaceous period.

– Cretaceous period: A geological period that lasted from around 145 to 66 million years ago.

– Cretaceous-Paleogene extinction event: A mass extinction event that occurred 66 million years ago, resulting in the extinction of the dinosaurs and many other species.

Sources:

– University of Bath: Study published in Cretaceous Research journal