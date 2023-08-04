Fitness Trackers Could Be Used to Directly Boost Health in the Future

New research from ETH Zürich in Switzerland has shown that wearable devices, with some potential implants and genetic engineering, may be able to improve our physical well-being. The experimental technology developed by Swiss scientists utilizes small electric pulses to stimulate insulin production in mice with modified human pancreatic tissues. This innovation, known as an “electrogenetic” interface, has the potential to activate specific genes, aiding in various medical interventions.

While wearable electronic devices already play a significant role in collecting health data for personalized medical treatments, they currently lack the ability to directly program gene-based therapies. The recent breakthrough from ETH scientists provides the missing link for this capability.

In a study involving mice with diabetes, the device successfully stimulated insulin production. The team used a direct current from acupuncture needles to trigger human pancreatic cells implanted in mice with type 1 diabetes. This technique, called the direct current (DC)-actuated regulation technology (DART), combines digital technology with the biological capabilities of our bodies.

The electric pulses generated reactive oxygen species, non-toxic energetic molecules that can activate genetically modified cells when properly regulated. Modifying the regulation of DNA in these cells through epigenetic modifications can potentially assist with various genetically influenced conditions. While our genetic code remains fairly constant throughout our lives, the expression of genes can change as we age and adopt new habits. DART offers a promising means to reverse some of these changes.

The researchers successfully normalized blood sugar levels in the diabetic mice using this method. Although it is still a long way from a Fitbit managing diabetes, the study represents an exciting proof of concept.

One of the challenges moving forward is implementing this technology into small devices. Fortunately, DART is highly energy-efficient and could operate for up to five years on three AA batteries, with electric signals applied just once per day.

The team at ETH is optimistic that this technology can be further developed to trigger more than just insulin production. In the future, wearable electronic devices might have the capability to directly program metabolic interventions.

The study has been published in Nature Metabolism.