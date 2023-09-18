Host Organisms and Microorganisms Jointly Mediate Environmental Adaptation

A team of researchers from Kiel University has conducted an experiment using a near-natural compost mesocosm to study the adaptation of worm hosts and the associated microorganisms to a novel environment. The researchers aimed to understand how host organisms and their microbiomes work together to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

The researchers focused on the functional cooperation between hosts and microorganisms, known as a metaorganism, and sought to determine whether the microbiome plays a significant role in the overall environmental adaptation of the host organism. They developed an innovative cultivation method using the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans and a selection of microorganisms in a compost habitat.

The study revealed that both the host organisms and their microbiome contribute jointly to the optimal adaptation of the metaorganism to the new environment. The researchers found that under certain conditions, the evolution of both the hosts and the microbiome together leads to the improved adaptation of the whole organism. This finding challenges previous studies that have focused solely on the microbiome’s role in environmental adaptation.

Caenorhabditis elegans was chosen as the study subject due to its short generation time, which makes it an ideal organism for studying evolutionary mechanisms. The worms were cultivated in mesocosms based on decaying organic material to mimic a compost environment. After 100 days, the researchers analyzed both the host organisms and the microbiome to assess changes and adaptations.

The research team discovered that a population of C. elegans in one compost box exhibited higher fitness values compared to other replicates. These worms showed a strong deviation in gene expression, indicating a genetic adaptation to the environment. Additionally, the evolved microbiome also contributed to the fitness advantages of the worms in the compost environment.

This study provides valuable insights into the coevolution of host organisms and their microbiomes in response to environmental changes. Understanding the intricate relationship between hosts and microorganisms can help researchers investigate the mechanisms underlying adaptation and improve our understanding of metaorganisms.

Sources:

– Kiel University: “Adaptation through Symbiont-Mediated Host-Phenotype Expansion” (The ISME Journal)

– Definition of microbiome: The community of microorganisms that inhabit a particular environment, such as the human body.

– Definition of metaorganism: The functional cooperation between a host organism and its associated microorganisms.