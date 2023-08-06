Science Experiment on International Space Station to Improve Heating and Air Conditioning for Astronauts

A recent science experiment sent to the International Space Station aims to assist engineers in developing efficient heating and air conditioning units for astronauts during missions. The experiment focuses on understanding the mechanics of boiling and condensation of liquids in microgravity.

Scientists from Purdue University have created specialized hardware to fit into NASA’s Fluids Integrated Rack for studying condensation in space. While there is a deep understanding of how heating and cooling systems function in Earth’s gravity, the impact of weightlessness on these processes has been unknown.

The experiment, led by Issam Mudawar, a mechanical engineering professor at Purdue University, seeks to close the knowledge gap regarding flow and boiling in reduced gravity. The hardware was transported to the space lab aboard a Cygnus cargo capsule as part of Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply mission, launched by an Antares rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on August 1.

This experiment is the second installment of the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), following an initial study in 2021 that examined boiling water. The current experiment focuses on investigating condensation reactions. Both experiments are planned to remain onboard the ISS until 2025.

Mudawar and his team will collect data from the fluid experiments and compare it to Earth-based data. This analysis will provide insights to engineers on how to design effective ventilation, heating, and air conditioning devices for low gravity environments.

Understanding the behavior of liquid and vapor flow in microgravity is crucial. In Earth’s gravity, buoyancy largely determines their relative motion, whereas other forces such as flow inertia and surface tension govern the movement in the absence of gravity. The results from this experiment could have implications not only for heating and cooling systems but also for the development of energy and power technologies in space.

Additionally, it is believed that this research may contribute to the safe refueling of spacecraft in orbit by enabling a better understanding and control of the flow of cryogenic propellants in space.