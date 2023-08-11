Life Could Exist on Trappist-1 Exoplanets Despite Harsh Conditions in the Past

Scientists have been debating the possibility of life existing on the seven intriguing planets that orbit the Trappist-1 star. Although some of these planets are located within their star’s habitable zone, where liquid water can exist, in the past, the harsh conditions caused by the star being much hotter led scientists to believe that any water on these planets would have evaporated and dissipated into space. However, a new study using a novel modeling technique suggests that there may still be a chance for life on Trappist-1 exoplanets.

Scientists from the University of Bordeaux developed a more realistic model of water-rich planetary atmospheres, taking into account actual atmospheric conditions rather than theoretical assumptions. Understanding these atmospheres is crucial in determining where life might exist in the universe. The current theory suggests that when planets form, their water is contained in their rocks. But due to powerful volcanism, this water evaporates into the atmosphere. When conditions are right, the water vapor condenses and forms a liquid ocean where life can emerge. However, the exact conditions required for this to happen had remained a question.

The new model developed by the scientists showed different results than previous models. It accounted for the changes in opacity with altitude, which affect heat retention and escape into space. Previous models had not considered these factors. The researchers suspected that earlier simulations may have been inaccurate. They found that with deep atmospheres, there is little light reaching the surface, making the assumption of strong convection invalid.

The Trappist-1 system plays a critical role in this study. Previous models showed that planets with water-rich atmospheres and slightly more sunlight than Earth would quickly develop a greenhouse effect, leading to rising temperatures and eventually the release of water vapor from the rocks into the atmosphere. However, the new model suggests that the Trappist-1 planets may not have become hot enough to melt their crust and mantle into magma. This means that water could have survived within the rocks, and liquid oceans could have formed on these planets.

These findings have significant implications for the possibility of finding life beyond our solar system, particularly around small, cool stars like Trappist-1. The study suggests that despite the harsh conditions in the past, these exoplanets may have the potential to harbor life today. Further research will be needed to explore these possibilities and expand our understanding of potential habitable worlds.