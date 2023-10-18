First Evidence of Quartz Clouds Found on Exoplanet WASP-17 b

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery on the exoplanet WASP-17 b, located 1,300 light-years away from Earth. They have detected evidence of rock crystals or quartz in the high-altitude clouds of this hot Jupiter exoplanet. This marks the first time such a mineral, commonly found on Earth, has been observed on an exoplanet.

Silicates, which are minerals rich in silicon and oxygen, are abundant on Earth and the Moon, as well as in other rocky objects in our solar system. Magnesium-rich silicates have been found in meteorites, asteroids, and even in the atmospheres of exoplanets and brown dwarfs. However, crystalline SiO2 or quartz was previously known only to exist on Earth.

“We were thrilled! We knew from previous observations that there must be aerosols—tiny particles that make up clouds or haze—in the atmosphere of WASP-17 b, but we didn’t expect them to be made of quartz,” said Dr. David Grant, a researcher at the University of Bristol and the first author of the study.

WASP-17 b is a large exoplanet with a volume more than seven times that of Jupiter. Its mass is less than half that of Jupiter, making it one of the puffiest known exoplanets. Its short orbital period of just 3.7 Earth-days makes it an ideal candidate for transmission spectroscopy, a technique used to study the filtering and scattering effects of a planet’s atmosphere on starlight.

The James Webb Space Telescope observed the WASP-17 system for nearly 10 hours, collecting more than 1,275 brightness measurements. By analyzing the amount of each wavelength blocked by the planet’s atmosphere, the researchers discovered an unexpected “bump” at 8.6 microns, indicating the presence of quartz in the clouds.

Unlike mineral particles found in Earth’s clouds, the quartz crystals in the clouds of WASP-17 b are not swept up from a rocky surface. They actually originate within the planet’s atmosphere itself. These crystals are about 10 nanometers across, similar in shape to the hexagonal prisms typically found on Earth but on a much smaller scale.

The extreme heat of WASP-17 b, around 1,500 degrees Celsius (2,700°F), and the low pressure in its atmosphere allow solid crystals to form directly from gas, without going through a liquid phase. This contrasts with Earth, where lower temperatures and higher pressure allow water vapor to change directly into ice crystals. The presence of quartz clouds on the exoplanet offers insights into the different materials and environmental conditions shaping the planet.

Understanding the composition of the clouds is vital for comprehending the planet as a whole. WASP-17 b is tidally locked with one hemisphere constantly facing its host star, resulting in a hot day side and a cooler night side. The temperature difference between these two sides drives strong winds that transport the quartz crystals from the night side, where they form, to the hotter day side, where they are vaporized.

This groundbreaking discovery was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters in 2023. Additional material and interviews for this study were provided by Laura Betz and Christine Pulliam for NASA.

Sources:

– The Astrophysical Journal Letters (2023)

– nasa.gov