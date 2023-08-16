Curiosity and Exploration in Wild Orangutans Revealed by Study

Humans have a natural curiosity to explore and learn about new things. However, little is known about how great apes, our closest living relatives, respond to novelty in their natural habitats. A team from the Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior conducted a study to measure the behavior of wild orangutans in their first encounter with an unfamiliar object.

The experiments took place in an Indonesian rainforest, where the team observed orangutans at a long-term monitoring site called Suaq Balimbing in Sumatra. The site offered a unique opportunity to observe wild great apes up close as they have been habituated to human presence over the years.

Caroline Schuppli, the director of the Suaq Project and the study’s first author, became interested in how wild orangutans would react to unfamiliar objects. The goal was to understand the curiosity of our closest living relatives and how it might have evolved in humans.

Previous studies on curiosity in great apes have mostly been conducted in captivity, providing little understanding of their behavior in the wild. Initial attempts to assess curiosity in wild orangutans by placing unfamiliar objects in the forest yielded minimal results. The orangutans seemed to avoid the objects, making it difficult to interpret their response.

To overcome this challenge, the researchers devised a new experiment using an object that was both novel and familiar enough to entice the orangutans without scaring them off. They used a piece of tree trunk with a natural hole filled with local forest honey, creating a unique foraging situation.

During the trials, the orangutans were cautious but spent an average of 30 minutes in the vicinity of the novel log. They observed it closely and approached it, rarely touching it directly but often using a tool like a stick to interact with it. The presence of other individuals heading towards the log increased the likelihood of orangutans approaching it.

The study revealed that young orangutans were more curious and likely to explore compared to adults. The habitat’s food availability also played a role, with orangutans in areas with abundant food observing more but approaching less. Additionally, the presence of association partners increased the orangutans’ curiosity despite them being the least social among all great apes.

These findings shed light on the conditions that spark curiosity in orangutans and offer insights into how curiosity may have evolved in humans. The research suggests that orangutans have the potential to be curious about novelty in nature, but the behavior is influenced by factors such as age, environmental conditions, and social interactions. Studying curiosity in our closest living relatives can provide valuable insights into our own learning and innovation processes.