First Evidence of Gravitational Waves Detected by NANOGrav

Scientists have reported the first evidence of the existence of gravitational waves, which are spacetime undulations that permeate the Earth and the universe. These waves are believed to be generated by pairs of supermassive black holes slowly spiraling together before they merge. This groundbreaking discovery is the result of 15 years of meticulous observations by the North American Nanohertz Observatory for Gravitational Waves (NANOGrav). NANOGrav, funded by the National Science Foundation, monitored 68 pulsars using radio telescopes at the Arecibo Observatory, the Green Bank Telescope, and the Very Large Array. Pulsars act as buoys on a sea of gravitational waves, and their subtle disturbances provided evidence of their existence.

The effect of gravitational waves on pulsars is extremely weak and difficult to detect, but the researchers built confidence in their findings over time as they collected more data. In the future, they plan to continue making observations and comparing their results with international partners to gain further insights from the data.

This discovery provides a new way of studying the slow spiraling of black holes at the cores of galaxies. By observing the effects of gravitational waves on pulsars, scientists can unravel the mysteries of these monstrous black holes as they approach their ultimate merger. This process is believed to be common in many galaxies, and this discovery offers a glimpse into one of its key final steps. The detection of gravitational waves confirms a prediction made by Albert Einstein in 1916.

Unlike the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), which detects higher-frequency gravitational waves, NANOGrav focuses on lower-frequency waves in the nanohertz range. The collective hum of gravitational waves detected by NANOGrav suggests the presence of many pairs of merging supermassive black holes throughout the universe. This signal is compared to a background murmur, in contrast to the distinct signals that LIGO picks up from smaller pairs of black holes. This discovery opens up new possibilities for studying the dynamics of black holes and the evolution of galaxies.