Earth’s Oldest Glaciers Discovered in South Africa

Earth may have hosted glaciers as far back as 3 billion years ago, according to a study published in Geochemical Perspectives Letters. The study authors examined some of the oldest undisturbed rocks on Earth and found evidence of ice sheets during the planet’s ancient Archaean eon, similar to those found in mountain ranges today. The discovery provides the oldest evidence of glaciers ever found.

The signs of these ancient glaciers were found in the Pongola Supergroup region in South Africa. Rock samples were retrieved from depths of over 3 kilometers, including rocks formed around 3 billion years ago. These rocks exhibited geological features seen in glacial moraines, such as jumbled rocks, finely ground sediments, and melted dropstones.

The climate conditions during the Archaean have been a topic of debate for decades. While the Earth’s interior was hotter than it is today, the strength of the Sun’s light makes it uncertain whether the planet was hotter, colder, or similar to its present state.

Using a technique called triple oxygen isotope analysis, the researchers identified strong evidence of near-freezing-cold water interacting with the rocks 3 billion years ago. This water likely melted out of the glaciers, supporting the idea of ancient glaciers during the Archaean.

The researchers measured the ratios of oxygen isotopes in shales and diamictites from rocks in the Pongola Supergroup. They found that the levels of oxygen-18 were as much as 2.8% lower than standard ocean water, indicating the rocks interacted with water that formed under cold conditions, similar to melting ice. This, along with the presence of glacial moraines, provides evidence of glaciers during the Archaean.

The findings suggest that the Earth during the Archaean may have had a climate similar to today, with running water and similar ocean temperatures. This indicates that the conditions were not extreme 2.9 billion years ago. However, it does not necessarily mean that the Earth had the same massive ice sheets that exist today.

This discovery highlights the likelihood of significant climate swings between warmer and colder conditions throughout Earth’s history. The researchers believe that there may be more climate shifts to discover in Earth’s past.