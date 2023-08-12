Exploring Alternatives to Dark Matter: The Case of AQUAL

With our ongoing struggles in discovering dark matter particles, it is important to consider alternative theories. While dark matter is widely supported, there are two main paths of exploration in this regard. One suggests looking into extended models of general relativity, such as conformal gravity, while the other proposes modifying the fundamental nature of Newtonian dynamics. The former tends to be popular among theorists, as it aligns with the abstract theories of Einstein, while the latter, known as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MoND), is favored by observational astronomers.

MoND has a longstanding history in astronomy, being introduced by Mordehai Milgrom in the early 1980s to explain the rotation curves of galaxies. In our solar system, planets farther from the Sun orbit at a slower pace than closer planets, in accordance with Newton’s Law of Universal Gravity. However, stars in galaxies maintain a roughly constant pace of orbit regardless of distance. Dark matter theory suggests that the majority of a galaxy’s mass exists as an unseen halo, as dark matter does not interact with light. MoND, on the other hand, proposes that Newton’s famous F = ma equation is only an approximation that works for larger forces. For extremely small forces, such as the gravity exerted on a star by a galaxy, the acceleration deviates to match the observed galactic rotation curve.

Despite its shortcomings, MoND was initially proposed as a proof of concept rather than a complete theory, much like dark matter in its early stages. However, one reason for MoND’s lack of popularity is that it is not a field theory like electromagnetism, relativity, or quantum theory. Field theories allow for extensive mathematical analysis and a global structure that MoND lacks. Nonetheless, a variant of MoND called AQUAL (A QUAdratic Lagrangian) addresses this limitation. AQUAL is a field theory and has some differing predictions compared to MoND. Another related theory is Tensor–vector–scalar gravity (TeVeS), an extension of AQUAL that incorporates relativity.

While AQUAL is not widely accepted within the scientific community, it remains a testable model. Most of its predictions align with those of dark matter models, but there are some variations. For example, AQUAL predicts a kink in the rotation curve of galaxies as the MoND effect becomes more dominant, and this has been observed in over 100 galaxies in 2022. Now, a study focusing on binary stars further supports AQUAL.

The study examined wide binary systems, which consist of binary stars orbiting each other at large distances. As the gravitational attraction between these stars is weak, Newtonian gravity and AQUAL make slightly different predictions about their motion. Dark matter models, which do not have a strong influence on star systems, predict Newtonian motion. By analyzing data from the Gaia Space Telescope, the author of the study compared the gravitational accelerations and orbital separations of 26,500 wide-binary systems. The results showed that at larger accelerations, both AQUAL and Newtonian gravity aligned with the observed orbits, but at smaller accelerations, the binary orbits deviated as predicted by AQUAL. In essence, for thousands of binary systems, AQUAL provided a better model for their motion than Newtonian gravity, which challenges dark matter theories.

While this study serves as an interesting result, it is essential to approach it with caution and avoid making grand claims. Dark matter remains a better explanation for phenomena such as galaxy clustering and gravitational lensing effects. However, the emergence of AQUAL as a credible challenger suggests that it cannot be easily dismissed.