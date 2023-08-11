NASA’s Psyche spacecraft ready for launch to explore metal asteroid

NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is set to embark on a mission to explore a metal-rich asteroid named Psyche, which is located about three times farther from the Sun than Earth. Despite being a year behind schedule, mission managers have confirmed that the probe is prepared for launch in less than two months.

Psyche is the largest metal-rich asteroid in the Solar System, with an average diameter of around 140 miles (226 kilometers). Observations from Earth have indicated that it is primarily composed of nickel and iron. The mission aims to investigate this unique type of asteroid, which could potentially be the remnants of a proto-planet that formed over 4 billion years ago during the early stages of the Solar System.

The spacecraft is currently being fueled in a clean room near the launch site at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It features two large solar arrays that are folded up against the central body of the spacecraft and is equipped with thermal insulation to protect it from the extreme cold of deep space.

In the coming days, the Psyche spacecraft will be loaded with over a metric ton of xenon gas for its electric propulsion system, as well as cold nitrogen gas. These propellants will be used to propel the spacecraft towards the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, where Psyche is located. The spacecraft will enter orbit around Psyche in August 2029 and conduct multiple orbits, getting as close as 47 miles (75 kilometers) to the asteroid during its primary exploration phase, which will conclude in late 2031.

The next step in the mission involves SpaceX bringing in the payload fairing shells for its Falcon Heavy rocket in September. Once the Psyche spacecraft is enclosed within the fairing, it will remain unseen by the mission’s engineers and scientists until launch day on October 5.

The spacecraft itself has notable features, including a body measuring approximately 8 feet across the bottom cube and a height of 10 feet, excluding the towers and booms to which two of the science instruments are attached. Additionally, it boasts large solar arrays for power generation during the mission.

With preparations on track, the Psyche mission is poised to push the boundaries of our understanding of metal-rich asteroids and the early Solar System.