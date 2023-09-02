India’s Aditya-L1 Solar Mission: A Major Step in the Study of the Sun

The countdown for India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, has begun, and the launch is scheduled for today. Former commander of the International Space Station Chris Hadfield praised India’s “technological prowess” and emphasized the importance of technology for everyone on Earth. Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57 rocket. It will carry seven different payloads to study the sun in detail, including observing the light from the sun and measuring the plasma and magnetic fields.

Chris Hadfield discussed how the findings of the Aditya-L1 mission will impact human space flight, as well as the protection of our electrical and internet grids and satellites in orbit. Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1, which is 1.5 million km away from Earth in the direction of the sun. The mission is expected to cover this distance in four months’ time.

The main objectives of India’s solar mission include studying the physics of solar corona, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares. The Indian Institute of Astrophysics explained that the corona is what we see during a total solar eclipse, and an instrument called a coronagraph will image the fainter corona by blocking out the sun’s disk.

Chris Hadfield praised India’s technological advancement, particularly highlighting the successful landing of ISRO’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He also emphasized the importance of India’s budget for space missions, noting that it is a small fraction of the overall budget and demonstrates India’s competitiveness in terms of cost and effectiveness. He believes that India is in a strong position to push technology and turn it into a profitable space business.

In conclusion, India’s Aditya-L1 solar mission marks a significant milestone in the study of the sun and its impact on Earth. With its advanced technology and scientific objectives, this mission has the potential to contribute valuable knowledge to the global understanding of space weather.

