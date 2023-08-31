All-Female Assembly of Great Hammerhead Sharks Found in French Polynesia

An unusual gathering of female great hammerhead sharks has been discovered in the tropical waters of French Polynesia. For over a decade, these critically endangered sharks have been congregating in the austral summer around two neighboring atolls, Rangiroa and Tikehau. The researchers observed that the number of sharks peaked around the full moon. The sharks were mainly sighted in an area called “hammerhead plateau” in Rangiroa atoll.

The researchers found that more than half of the sharks were seasonal residents, spending up to six days a month at the atolls for up to five months. This indicates that the area is an aggregation site, as great hammerhead sharks are typically solitary. The sharks were likely drawn to the area by external factors linked to the lunar cycle and the presence of ocellated eagle rays.

The number of sharks reached its peak shortly before and after the full moon during both summers. The increased moonlight may have enhanced their ability to hunt around the atolls at night. Changes in Earth’s geomagnetic field as the moon waxes and wanes could also have influenced their behavior. Additionally, the researchers noted that the presence of high numbers of ocellated eagle rays entering the lagoons to reproduce coincided with the large gatherings of great hammerheads.

The researchers compared their observations with long-term data and found that some sharks have been returning to the area every summer for 12 years. They also observed a segregation between males and females, with males primarily sighted from August to October. This suggests that the males remain at a distance from the sites occupied by females during the breeding period.

While the researchers could not confirm if the atolls serve as nursery grounds for great hammerhead sharks, they believe further investigation is needed to determine if Rangiroa and Tikehau provide such habitats.

Sources:

– Frontiers in Marine Science – “Unusual aggregation of great hammerhead sharks (Sphyrna mokarran) in French Polynesia: a case study for management and conservation”

– Image credit: Gerard Soury / Getty Images