The Event Horizon Explorer: Investigating the Photon Rings Surrounding Black Holes

In April 2019, astronomers released the first-ever image of a black hole, captivating the public with its mysterious nature. This image, generated by radio wave data collected by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, marked a significant milestone in our understanding of black holes.

Now, a team of physicists and researchers are planning the successor to the EHT project. Dubbed the Event Horizon Explorer (EHE), this $300 million investigation aims to study the photon rings that surround black holes. By improving the sharpness of images by a factor of 10, scientists hope to gain insight into the extreme physics at the limits of black holes’ gravitational pull on light.

Black holes are regions of space with intense gravity, preventing even photons from escaping their event horizons. Supermassive black holes, which can be millions or billions of times the mass of our Sun, reside at the center of galaxies. The EHT revealed the first image of the black hole Sagittarius A* at the heart of our Milky Way.

The image of a black hole actually captures its “shadow” – the lightless region of space. Surrounding black holes are accretion discs, which are bright areas of superheated material drawn towards the black hole by gravity. Occasionally, material from these discs falls into the black hole, causing energetic outbursts.

The Event Horizon Explorer aims to detect the photon rings surrounding black holes. These rings are made up of photons forced into orbit around the black hole due to its immense gravity. Currently, the EHT cannot observe these photon rings at its resolution, although researchers have already identified magnetic field lines near the supermassive black hole M87.

To make these detections possible, the EHE will require advanced technology, including near-absolute-zero receivers and a large radio dish. The mission aligns with the goals outlined in the National Academies’ decadal survey, focusing on understanding the origins, growth, and collisions of black holes and neutron stars.

By studying black holes and their effects, physicists hope to gain a deeper understanding of nature’s most extreme objects. This knowledge could have significant implications for subatomic and theoretical physics. Additionally, radio astronomers are working on detecting the gravitational wave background, which may be produced by supermassive black hole binaries throughout the universe.

The Event Horizon Explorer mission represents a significant step forward in our exploration of black holes and their influence on the cosmos. By pushing the boundaries of our knowledge about these enigmatic entities, scientists hope to uncover new insights into the workings of the universe at both the supermassive and subatomic scales.