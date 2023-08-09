New Insights into the Evolution of Minimal Cells

Seven years ago, researchers successfully created a life form with the smallest genome capable of growth and division in the lab. However, this minimal cell lost some of the hardiness and adaptability that natural life had developed over billions of years. Biologists wondered if this reduction rendered the cells incapable of evolving further. Recent studies have provided proof that even the simplest self-replicating organisms can adapt and regain fitness.

A team of researchers at Indiana University conducted an experiment where minimal cells evolved in the lab for 300 days, equivalent to 40,000 human years. They found that the cells responded to selection pressures as well as the bacteria they were derived from. Another research group at the University of California, San Diego obtained similar results independently. This shows that even minimal cells, which consist of only essential genes, can evolve adaptively.

The findings challenge the notion that minimal cells were too fragile to adapt to changes. Their ability to increase fitness through random changes in essential genes showcases the robustness of life. The experiments provide insights into how the simplest organisms might evolve and how the principles of evolution apply to all life forms.

Minimal cells have been developed for the purpose of studying the basic principles of life. In 2016, researchers produced a minimal cell called JCVI-syn3.0, modeled after a parasitic bacterium. The genome of this minimal cell was reduced to its most essential genes, and it was observed that the cell can reproduce and grow, fulfilling the basic definition of life.

The researchers at Indiana University took the minimal cells from JCVI-syn3.0 and subjected them to natural selection pressures. Contrary to expectations, the cells were able to adapt and respond to evolutionary pressures, mutating at a rate comparable to other bacterial cells. Although there was an exaggerated mutational bias in the minimal cells, they retained the ability to evolve.

This research sheds light on the evolutionary potential of minimal cells and challenges previous assumptions about their limitations. Understanding how these cells evolve provides valuable insights into the broader principles of evolution and the interconnectedness of all life forms.