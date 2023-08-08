Isro Planning Proper Touchdown for Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram Lander

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) chief, S Somanath, has revealed that the space agency is preparing for a successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s Vikram lander, even in the event of sensor or engine failures. Somanath explained that the design of Vikram allows for a soft landing on the lunar surface, even if its sensors and two of its engines do not function correctly. He stated that the lander’s design and robust algorithms make it capable of handling failures.

Isro is aiming to land Vikram on the Moon on August 23. The spacecraft embarked on its journey on July 14 and successfully entered lunar orbit on August 5. To bring the spacecraft closer to the lunar surface, a series of three de-orbiting maneuvers are planned. These maneuvers will gradually align the spacecraft’s trajectory with the lunar surface, facilitating the planned landing of the Vikram lander. The de-orbiting maneuvers are scheduled for August 9, 14, and 16 and will reduce the spacecraft’s orbit altitude to a targeted 100km x 100km above the lunar surface.

During the landing process, one of the main challenges for the Isro team will be transitioning the horizontal orientation of the Vikram lander into a vertical stance for a safe touchdown on the lunar terrain. This aspect was a previous stumbling block during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Isro chief S Somanath expressed confidence in the landing capabilities of the Vikram lander, stating that even if all the sensors fail, the spacecraft will still be able to achieve a landing as long as the propulsion system is functioning properly.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission would further enhance India’s status in the field of space exploration.