Europe’s Late Cretaceous Rhabdodontids: A Unique Group of Dinosaurs

In the Late Cretaceous period, Europe was home to a diverse array of dinosaur species that were different from those found on other continents. One of the most interesting groups of European dinosaurs is the Rhabdodontidae family, which consisted of medium-sized herbivores. Recently, a joint research team from the Universities of Tübingen, Budapest, and Bucharest published a paper in the journal Fossil Record, reviewing what is known about these enigmatic dinosaurs.

Rhabdodontids were small to medium-sized dinosaurs with a body length of approximately 2–6 meters. They were bipedal herbivores characterized by a robust skull with strong jaws, large teeth, and a beak covered in keratin. This adaptation allowed them to eat tough plants. Fossil remains have suggested that rhabdodontids were gregarious, as multiple individuals of different ages have been discovered together.

These dinosaurs were endemic to the Late Cretaceous European Archipelago, with fossil remains found only in Europe and dating back to 86–66 million years ago. Currently, there are nine known species of rhabdodontids from five European countries. However, despite their abundance in the fossil record, much about their anatomy, locomotion, and feeding behavior remains poorly understood.

The study of rhabdodontids is essential for a more comprehensive understanding of dinosaur diversity and evolution. Until recently, the portrayal of dinosaurs has been heavily biased towards well-known North American and Asian species. Additionally, dinosaur fossils from the Late Cretaceous in Europe are rarer compared to North America and Asia, making the study of European dinosaurs particularly important.

Ongoing research projects aim to study the available fossil material to gain new insights into the evolution and lifestyle of these fascinating yet enigmatic dinosaurs. With new discoveries and a better understanding of rhabdodontids, we can expand our knowledge of the unique dinosaur fauna of Europe during the Late Cretaceous.

[source] Felix J. Augustin et al, The Rhabdodontidae (Dinosauria, Ornithischia), an enigmatic dinosaur group endemic to the Late Cretaceous European Archipelago, Fossil Record (2023). DOI: 10.3897/fr.26.108967