Euclid’s First Test Images Provide Promising Start to Mission

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the first test images from the Euclid space telescope as it approaches its final orbit around the Earth. These images are part of a mission aimed at gaining new insights into the formation and expansion of the universe, as well as the role of dark energy, dark matter, and gravity.

The test images were captured by the telescope’s two onboard cameras, the VISible instrument (VIS) and the Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP). They reveal a detailed view of the night sky, showing stars, star clusters, and galaxies. Although these images are not yet usable for scientific purposes, Knud Jahnke of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, a partner in the project, confirms that the instruments are working well in space.

The images cover a swath of the sky that is approximately a quarter of the width and height of the full moon. However, they need to be processed to remove unwanted artifacts such as cosmic rays that streak across the pictures. The Euclid Consortium will convert later, longer exposures into science-ready images that are artifact-free, detailed, and sharp.

The Euclid telescope will begin producing these processed images in October, after reaching its final position approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. It is currently in its commissioning and performance verification phase, which started after its launch in early July.

Unlike other famous space-based telescopes like Hubble or the James Webb Space Telescope, Euclid’s focus is not on specific stellar detail. Instead, it will observe more than a third of the sky over a span of six years, delving into the universe’s past by peering 10 billion years back. The ESA believes that this will provide valuable insights into the fundamental laws of the universe, its origins, and its composition.