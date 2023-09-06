CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Ariane 6 Rocket Moves Closer to Launch with Engine Test

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 6, 2023
The development of Arianespace’s Ariane 6 rocket has faced multiple delays, pushing its anticipated launch date to 2024. However, the rocket is now set to take a significant step forward with a brief firing of its main stage Vulcain 2.1 engine. The test, scheduled to take place at Arianespace’s launch site in Korou, French Guiana, is part of a larger campaign to qualify the entire launch system, including ground installations.

If successful, another hot fire test lasting around eight minutes is planned for October 3, which will simulate the expected flight phase of the core stage. Other tests, including hot fires of the upper stage in degraded scenarios, are also planned for the end of 2023 at the German aerospace agency’s rocket engine test center.

Ariane 6 is the successor to the Ariane 5, which completed its final flight in July 2023. The core stage of Ariane 6 is powered by the liquid-fueled Vulcain 2.1 engine, an upgraded version of the Vulcain 2 used by Ariane 5. It also features either two or four P120C strap-on solid boosters and a reignitable Vinci engine for the upper stage.

The delays in the development of Ariane 6 have resulted in a considerable gap in Europe’s heavy lift capabilities. The cost of the program, estimated to be around €4 billion ($4.3 billion), has also increased due to the delays. ArianeGroup, the contractor responsible for Ariane 6, has incurred significant overhead costs. However, the company stated that it bears the risks associated with the delays as per its contract with the European Space Agency (ESA).

Despite the challenges faced during development, the upcoming engine test is an important milestone for Ariane 6. Once it achieves full operational capability, the rocket will play a crucial role in Europe’s space launch capabilities, ensuring the continent’s access to space for various missions and satellite deployments.

Sources:
– ESA, The European Space Agency
– Arianespace

