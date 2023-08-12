New Research Suggests Extreme Glacial Cooling Led to Early Human Extinction in Southern Europe

New research indicates that approximately 1.1 million years ago, there was a significant drop in temperature in southern Europe. This extreme glacial cooling event likely resulted in the extinction of early human populations on the continent. This finding challenges the previous belief of continuous human occupation in Europe during that period.

The study, led by researchers from UCL, was published in the journal Science. It reveals the presence of previously unrecognized extreme glacial conditions that occurred around 1.1 million years ago. These intense cold spells made the European climate inhospitable for early humans, leading to the absence of human inhabitants in the continent.

Previously, the oldest known human remains in Europe were found in Iberia, suggesting that early humans had arrived from southwest Asia approximately 1.4 million years ago. The climate at that time was generally warm and wet, with mild cold periods. The prevailing theory was that once humans arrived, they were able to adapt to various climate cycles and increasingly harsh conditions that occurred approximately 900,000 years ago.

The research team, comprised of paleoclimate scientists from UCL, the University of Cambridge, and CSIC Barcelona, analyzed the chemical composition of marine microorganisms and examined pollen content in a deep-sea sediment core off the coast of Portugal. This analysis revealed abrupt climate changes that led to extreme glacial cooling. Ocean surface temperatures off Lisbon dropped below 6°C, and semi-deserts expanded on the adjacent land.

Lead author Dr. Vasiliki Margari of UCL Geography expressed surprise at the discovery, stating that the cooling event at 1.1 million years ago was similar to severe events of recent ice ages. Co-author Professor Nick Ashton of the British Museum explained that such a significant cooling event would have put small hunter-gatherer bands under considerable stress, as early humans may not have had the necessary adaptations, such as sufficient fat insulation or the means to make fire, effective clothing, or shelters.

To understand the impact of the climate on early human populations, the researchers ran a climate simulation on a supercomputer called Aleph. The simulation captured the extreme conditions during the time of the glacial cooling. Combining the simulation’s output with fossil and archaeological evidence, the team developed a human habitat model that assessed the suitability of the environment for early human occupation.

The results of the study indicate that Iberia, and southern Europe in general, became depopulated during the Early Pleistocene due to the extreme glacial cooling. The apparent lack of stone tools and human remains over the next 200,000 years also suggests a long-lasting hiatus in European occupation. Co-author Professor Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum in London proposed that Europe may have been recolonized around 900,000 years ago by more resilient humans with evolutionary or behavioral changes that allowed them to survive in the increasing intensity of glacial conditions.