Europe’s First Humans Wiped Out by Extreme Cooling Event

A new study suggests that Europe’s first humans, the archaic human species Homo erectus, were likely wiped out by an “extreme cooling event” about 1.1 million years ago. This previously unknown temperature downturn aligns with the timeline of human habitation in Europe. Fossils and stone tools indicate that Homo erectus arrived in Europe from Asia between 1.8 million and 1.4 million years ago, but they seemed to disappear throughout Europe approximately 1.1 million years ago. The next evidence of archaic humans in Europe dates back to about 900,000 years ago, possibly after a different species, Homo antecessor, arrived from Africa or Asia.

Researchers found evidence for the cooling event in marine sediment cores collected from the ocean floor off the coast of Portugal. Analysis of elemental isotopes in the remains of marine plankton, along with an analysis of pollen grains from vegetation on land, revealed an abrupt cooling about 1.15 million years ago. Water temperatures near Lisbon dropped from the current average of around 70 degrees Fahrenheit to approximately 43 degrees Fahrenheit, while the northern ice sheets of Europe advanced southward. The researchers also observed a sustained influx of cold water starting around 1.13 million years ago, which they believe was due to the melting of Europe’s ice sheets.

The cause of the cooling event appears to be astronomical, as Earth’s orbit around the sun at that time was circular, influenced by Jupiter’s gravitational pull. This type of orbit has been associated with other cooling phases in Earth’s climate. Additionally, there was a significant drop in the levels of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide in the atmosphere around 1.1 million years ago, but it is unclear whether this was a cause or consequence of the cooling.

The extreme cooling would have made Europe too cold for archaic humans to survive. It would have been difficult for them to find food, as fewer plants and animals would have been able to withstand the cold. Furthermore, archaic humans were not adapted to such extreme cold, lacking sufficient fat insulation and the means to make fire, clothing, or shelters. These factors led to lower population resilience and the possible extinction of early human populations.

The study highlights how climatic variability in the past had significant effects on human populations, with implications for the study of climate change today.