NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Spotted on Its Return Journey from Asteroid Bennu

The European Space Agency’s Optical Ground Station (OGS) telescope in Tenerife has captured an image of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft on its return journey from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft is carrying a sample from Bennu, an asteroid that could be hundreds of millions or even billions of years old. The OSIRIS-REx mission is set to drop its asteroid sample back to Earth on September 24, before continuing its journey to study the asteroid Apophis.

The image captured by the OGS telescope is a combination of 90 individual images, each with 36-second exposures. The motion of the spacecraft has been accounted for, resulting in a unique image where the background stars appear to curve and warp.

Originally built to observe space debris and test laser communication technologies, the OGS telescope has expanded its capabilities to include surveys and follow-up observations of near-Earth asteroids. For this particular observation, ESA’s Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) directed the telescope at the returning asteroid explorer. The NEOCC is part of ESA’s Planetary Defence Office, responsible for scanning the skies for potentially hazardous asteroids and assessing their risk of impact.

As the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft continues its journey home, scientists around the world eagerly await the arrival of the asteroid sample. This mission represents a significant step forward in our understanding of ancient celestial bodies and their potential impact on Earth.

Image source: ESA