The European Space Agency’s Study on Fighting Microbial Stank in Astronauts’ Spacesuits

The European Space Agency (ESA) has commissioned a study focused on addressing the issue of microbial odor in astronauts’ spacesuits. This study is connected to the upcoming Artemis missions, which aim to send European and American astronauts back to the Moon for the first time in 50 years.

The study is part of a larger project called Planetary Exploration Textiles (PExTEx) and is led by the Austrian Space Forum. The specific endeavor is known as Biocidal Advanced Coating Technology for Reducing Microbial Activity (BACTeRMA) and aims to tackle the hygiene of spacesuit interiors in the challenging conditions of a spaceship.

The ESA materials and processes engineer, Malgorzata Holynska, explains that while keeping underwear clean is a simple everyday task on Earth, it becomes much more challenging in habitats on celestial bodies like the Moon. Regular washing of spacesuit interiors may not be practical, and the problem is exacerbated by the fact that spacesuits are often shared among astronauts.

To address this problem, the scientists working on BACTeRMA are exploring the use of chemical compounds called “secondary metabolites” that are produced by microbes as a defense mechanism. These compounds often possess antibiotic qualities. The BACTeRMA team, in collaboration with Vienna Textile Lab, is creating a collection of “biocidal” materials known as the “bacteriographic” collection. These materials are being tested against radiation, moondust, and simulated human sweat to evaluate their effectiveness.

Currently, the Austrian Space Forum is testing the prototype biocidal textiles in a spacesuit simulator. The next step will be to deploy these materials in a simulated Mars mission scheduled to take place in Armenia next year.

This study highlights the importance of maintaining proper hygiene in space. With the Artemis missions lasting approximately a month, ensuring freshness aboard the spacecraft is crucial for the well-being of the astronauts. This research could potentially contribute to making these long-duration missions more comfortable and hygienic for the crew.