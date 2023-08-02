European Telescope Euclid Begins Observing the Universe

Nearly one month after its launch, the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope has started capturing its first images and data of the Universe. The telescope’s visual and infrared-light cameras, VIS and NISP respectively, have begun taking photos of the cosmos, and scientists report that the instruments are working exceptionally well.

Euclid is currently in its commissioning phase, during which the telescope’s functionality is tested and calibrated. It will soon reach its final position 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, where it will begin scientific observations. Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, Euclid was designed to provide a broad and comprehensive view of the sky rather than focusing on specific celestial objects. Over its six-year lifespan, Euclid will survey about 36% of the sky.

The main goal of the Euclid mission is to examine large sections of the universe to detect the shapes of galaxies and investigate potential distortions caused by hidden matter. The majority of the Universe’s mass, about 95%, is made up of dark matter and dark energy, substances that are not yet fully understood by scientists. While dark matter is believed to account for 25% of the Universe’s mass, dark energy, an unknown force responsible for the Universe’s expansion, constitutes more than two-thirds of its mass.

Euclid, with its state-of-the-art instruments and equipment, aims to contribute to our understanding of dark matter and dark energy. With a fully calibrated system, Euclid will observe billions of galaxies, creating a three-dimensional map of the Universe. The telescope is expected to provide valuable data that will shed light on these mysterious components of the Universe and expand our knowledge in the field of physics and cosmology.

The European Space Agency and its partners, including NASA, will continue to test and evaluate the telescope and its instruments before entering the science phase of the mission later this year. Euclid’s successful observations so far have generated excitement among the scientific community and raised hopes for significant discoveries in the study of the Universe.