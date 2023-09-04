European Officials Face Timing Decisions for Return to Flight of Flagship Space Launchers

European space officials are facing crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks regarding the return to flight of Europe’s flagship space launchers. The inaugural launch of Europe’s new Ariane 6 launcher has been delayed until next year, while the failure of a test on the smaller Vega C has hindered chances of a return to service in 2023 after it was grounded in December 2022. Additionally, Europe’s third traditional path to space, the Russian Soyuz program, was interrupted last year due to the breakdown in East-West relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These developments have left Europe scrambling to close the gap in launch capability as competition heats up in the market for commercial launches. The larger and modernized Ariane 6 is designed to be more competitive against rivals like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to set a window for the first launch of the Ariane 6 in early October after completing a series of engine tests. The timing for Vega C’s return to operation will be determined later this month. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher expressed optimism about the progress so far, indicating that a test debut of Ariane 6 is expected in 2024, followed by the first commercial mission about six months later.

Ariane 6, developed at a cost of 4 billion euros, will succeed Ariane 5, which concluded operations in July. Italy’s Vega C was grounded in December 2022 after a launch failure caused by a faulty engine part. Investigations are ongoing, and timing for Vega C’s return will be determined once the commission reports its findings later this month. The previous generation Vega rocket is set to carry out its first launch since the grounding of its larger sister model in 2022 on October 4th.

These timing decisions will be crucial for European space officials, as they aim to maintain their competitiveness in the commercial launches market and ensure continued access to space.

