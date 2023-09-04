CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

European Officials Face Timing Decisions for Return to Flight of Flagship Space Launchers

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
European Officials Face Timing Decisions for Return to Flight of Flagship Space Launchers

European space officials are facing crucial timing decisions in the coming weeks regarding the return to flight of Europe’s flagship space launchers. The inaugural launch of Europe’s new Ariane 6 launcher has been delayed until next year, while the failure of a test on the smaller Vega C has hindered chances of a return to service in 2023 after it was grounded in December 2022. Additionally, Europe’s third traditional path to space, the Russian Soyuz program, was interrupted last year due to the breakdown in East-West relations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

These developments have left Europe scrambling to close the gap in launch capability as competition heats up in the market for commercial launches. The larger and modernized Ariane 6 is designed to be more competitive against rivals like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The European Space Agency (ESA) plans to set a window for the first launch of the Ariane 6 in early October after completing a series of engine tests. The timing for Vega C’s return to operation will be determined later this month. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher expressed optimism about the progress so far, indicating that a test debut of Ariane 6 is expected in 2024, followed by the first commercial mission about six months later.

Ariane 6, developed at a cost of 4 billion euros, will succeed Ariane 5, which concluded operations in July. Italy’s Vega C was grounded in December 2022 after a launch failure caused by a faulty engine part. Investigations are ongoing, and timing for Vega C’s return will be determined once the commission reports its findings later this month. The previous generation Vega rocket is set to carry out its first launch since the grounding of its larger sister model in 2022 on October 4th.

These timing decisions will be crucial for European space officials, as they aim to maintain their competitiveness in the commercial launches market and ensure continued access to space.

Sources:
– Thomson Reuters Trust Principles

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Spectacular Green Meteor Lights up the Night Sky in Turkey

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

Is There an Earth-like Planet in our Solar System?

Sep 4, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Scientists Develop Genetically Engineered Pink Pineapple

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Technology

The Role of DeFi and Crypto Network Bridges in the Digital Economy

Sep 4, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Scientists discover new species of butterfly in the Amazon rainforest

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Spectacular Green Meteor Lights up the Night Sky in Turkey

Sep 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

ArcaOS 5.1: Bringing OS/2 to Modern PCs

Sep 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments