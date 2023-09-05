The European Space Agency Delays Debut Flight of Ariane 6 Rocket

The European Space Agency (ESA) is facing further delays in the debut flight of its next-generation heavy-lift rocket, Ariane 6. Testing of the rocket’s innovative upper stage, Vinci, is expected to be completed by the end of October. However, the exact debut flight date remains uncertain. Developed by French space agency CNES and a consortium led by ArianeGroup, Ariane 6 is set to replace the retired Ariane 5. The development of this rocket is estimated to cost the ESA over 4 billion euros, doubling the initial estimate from 2015.

Vinci, the rocket’s upper stage, has undergone successful testing at the German Aerospace Center’s facilities in Germany. This upper stage can be reignited during flight, allowing for the delivery of satellites into different orbits. The test involved two Vinci ignitions with a total firing time of 680 seconds. Martin Sion, ArianeGroup CEO, described the test as a simulation of a full mission, and a successful one at that.

Notably, testing of the first stage Vulcain 2.1 engine has experienced delays as well. A hot-firing test was scheduled for August 29 but was suspended due to equipment issues. The test is expected to be attempted again this week, followed by a long firing test in early October if all goes well. The results of these tests will determine the debut flight date of Ariane 6.

The delays in Ariane 6’s development have left Europe without independent access to space, as the older Ariane 5 rockets have already been exhausted, and Europe’s small launcher Vega C is currently grounded. Arianespace, the operator for Ariane 6, has a backlog of launch orders for the rocket, including projects from Amazon’s Kuiper constellation, various telecommunication companies, the European Commission, and the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT).

Overall, while the debut flight date of Ariane 6 is still unknown, the testing progress of its upper and first stages will provide the ESA with crucial information to determine the rocket’s readiness for launch.

Sources:

– ESA

– Reuters