The European Space Agency’s Hera Spacecraft Assembled for Asteroid Analysis

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Hera spacecraft has been assembled and is now ready for its journey to analyze the asteroid impacted by NASA’s DART mission. In September 2022, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission impacted Dimorphos, the smaller companion of the asteroid Didymos, altering its orbit and creating debris. The Hera spacecraft will follow up on the aftermath of the impact as part of the DART international planetary defense experiment.

The two modules of the Hera spacecraft were recently mated at the technology company OHB in Bremen, Germany. Paolo Martino, Hera system engineer, expressed his excitement, stating that the spacecraft has now been fully assembled. Payload units will be added to the spacecraft’s top deck before the spacecraft moves to its next stop. Hera will undergo an environmental test campaign at ESA’s ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands to ensure flight-readiness.

Scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral in October 2024, Hera will reach Dimorphos in late 2026, four years after the DART impact. Although Hera was originally intended to witness and assess the DART impact in real time, it experienced delays. The LICIACube cubesat provided initial post-impact observations instead.

Hera will utilize a lidar sensor, an optical camera, and a composition-revealing thermal camera to survey the asteroid system. Two cubesats named Juventas and Milani will join Hera. Juventas will carry a radar payload to provide insights into the interior of Dimorphos, while Milani will make near-infrared observations of the surface of both rocks.

Space-based observations have already revealed the extent of the impact on Dimorphos, with the Hubble Space Telescope showing a chaotic cloud of boulders unleashed by the high-velocity intervention.

