Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Test Images

The Euclid space telescope, a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, has successfully captured its first test images. Euclid is designed to answer some of the most fundamental questions about our universe, including the nature of dark matter and the accelerating expansion of the universe.

The telescope took a picture of a cluster of stars, indicating that it is functioning well after its million-mile journey from Earth. This is an important milestone for the mission, as it demonstrates that the telescope and its instruments are working as expected.

Euclid launched on July 1 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and has arrived at its destination, known as the Second Lagrange Point, about 1 million miles from Earth. The mission will catalog billions of distant galaxies and create the largest-ever 3D map of the sky.

The test images have given scientists and engineers confidence that the telescope is ready for scientific observations. Over the next few months, performance-verification tests will continue before the mission begins its observations.

Three NASA-supported science teams have contributed to the Euclid mission. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a division of Caltech, led the design and fabrication of the sensor-chip electronics for Euclid’s Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) instrument. JPL also managed the procurement and delivery of the NISP detectors.

The Euclid NASA Science Center at IPAC, located at Caltech in Pasadena, California, will archive the science data collected by the mission and provide support for U.S.-based scientific investigations.

Euclid’s mission to study dark matter and dark energy will provide valuable insights into the nature and evolution of our universe. The success of the first test images is a promising start for the mission and sets the stage for groundbreaking discoveries in the future.